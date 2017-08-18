KHOU
Two police officers shot in Jacksonville, Florida

WTLV Breaking News

First Coast News , WTLV 11:47 PM. CDT August 18, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported that two police officers were shot on the Westside late Friday night.

JSO tweeted the information. 

At this time, there is a heavy police presence on Seaboard Avenue.

This shooting comes hours after two officers were also shot and killed in Kissimmee, Florida.

Gov. Rick Scott has also learned about the officers shot in Jacksonville and tweeted that "we stand with all law enforcement in Florida."

At this time, police have not released additional details, but they are asking for the public's prayers.

We have crews on the way. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

