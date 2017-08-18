Two police officers shot in Jacksonville, Florida

Two JSO officers have been shot on the Westside. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported that two police officers were shot on the Westside late Friday night.

JSO tweeted the information.

Two police officers shot: Westside of #Jacksonville. All information will come via Twitter. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017

At this time, there is a heavy police presence on Seaboard Avenue.

On the scene where JSO says two officers have been shot @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ja24ALNkUg — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) August 19, 2017

This shooting comes hours after two officers were also shot and killed in Kissimmee, Florida.

Gov. Rick Scott has also learned about the officers shot in Jacksonville and tweeted that "we stand with all law enforcement in Florida."

Just learned of two @JSOPIO in danger tonight – we stand with ALL law enforcement in Florida. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017

At this time, police have not released additional details, but they are asking for the public's prayers.

JSO is asking for your prayers-please pray and share. Two officers shot in Jacksonville's westside @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/0cSDlj4585 — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) August 19, 2017

