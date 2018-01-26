Two Pflugerville K-9s retiring after a combined 12 years of service

Inka, left, and Scorpio, right. (Photo: PFD)

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - Canine crime-sniffing officers Inka and Scorpio are retiring after a combined 12 years of service, the Pflugerville Police Department announced Friday.

“These K-9s were able to accomplish the work of several officers with the help of their handlers,” said Chief Jessica Robledo. “Now it’s our turn to say thank you and give these dogs a chance to enjoy chasing squirrels instead of criminals.”

According to her handler, Officer Joseph Townes, Inka has a keen nose for possible danger and has kept him safe from harm. During her time with the department, she helped locate kilos of narcotics and hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal money used to distribute drugs. She is 8.5 years old.

Scorpio, who the PPD said is originally from Europe and spent a short time in Mexico before coming to work with handler Cpl. Cody Irby, was trained in the detection of narcotics and human trafficking. He once found approximately three pounds of methamphetamine inside of a vehicle and has also helped agencies in Houston, Round Rock and Hutto. He is about 9 years old.

Scorpio and Inka will continue to live with their handlers for the remainder of their lives.

A brief retirement ceremony will be held for the K-9 officers, both Belgian Malinoises, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in front of the Pflugerville Justice Center Municipal Court.

The PFD said it is working to expand the use of its three-unit K-9 team and plans to acquire two more dogs this year that will be dual trained in both narcotics and patrol duties.

