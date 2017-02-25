Two more men charged for retaliation hit that killed Chicago toddler

Doniel Harris was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of a 26-year-old man and two-year-old boy. (Photo: Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO—Police on Friday charged two more men for the Valentine’s Day shooting deaths of a two-year-old boy and his 26-year-old uncle, particularly macabre killings in a city that is struggling to stem a surge in violence .

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that Doniel Harris, 19, and Jeremy Ellis, 19, were charged with first degree murder for the deaths of Lavontay White, 2, and his uncle, Lazaric Collins, 26.

The uncle, a known gang member, was ambushed as he was riding in a car on the city’s West Side with the toddler and his 20-year-old girlfriend. The woman, who was shot in the stomach but survived, unwittingly broadcast part of the attack on Facebook Live. Prosecutors say the suspects targeted Collins because they believed that he was involved in the murder of someone with whom they had close ties.

Harris, arrested Thursday in suburban Plainfield, appeared in court Friday and was denied bail. Ellis, arrested Wednesday just blocks from the site of the shooting, is due to appear in court for a bond hearing on Saturday, said Tandra Simonton, a Cook County State’s Attorney spokeswoman. Prosecutors also charged both men with one count of attempted first degree murder for shooting the woman.

Last week, days after the attack, police arrested Devon Swan, 26, who is also charged with two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder for his part in the triple shooting. Prosecutors said that Swan told detectives in a videotaped admission that three other people were with him at the time of the shooting and two opened fire on Collins.

The arrests come as Chicago is beset by the deadliest surge in violence seen in nearly two decades. After recording more than 760 murders last year, Chicago has already tallied more than 90 murders and 350 shootings so far this year. The city recorded seven murders on Wednesday alone.

Lavontay was one of three children fatally shot within days of each other in Chicago this month. Also killed were 11-year-old Takiya Holmes and 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers. An arrest was made and charges filed in Takiya’s shooting death, but police have not made an arrest in the shooting death of the 12-year-old girl.

President Trump has repeatedly criticized Chicago officials over the violence, warning that he would authorize some sort of federal intervention in the city to stem the bloodshed. The president noted Wednesday's murder toll during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington on Friday.

“Can you believe what’s happening in Chicago?” Trump said.

Asked about the barrage of criticism from Trump, Johnson pushed back that Chicago city and police officials “haven’t been sitting around for months and years waiting for someone else to help us.”

“We work everyday as hard as we can to reduce the gun violence in this city,” Johnson added. “We have said what we need from the federal government and we embrace that. We will take more federal agents, more funding for our mentorship programs, educational opportunities, housing programs…At some point, you have to stop talking and you have to do action. That’s what we’re doing.”

