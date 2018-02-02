Two local dogs to be featured in Animal Planet's Puppy and Doggy Bowls

Tyler and Teddy were rescued by Shaggy Dog Rescue. (Photo: Provided)

This weekend the big game is on, the one millions of people tune in to watch every single year: Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.

Nearly 13 million people are expected to watch it and one very worthy Houston rescue is being featured.

The Puppy Bowl kicks off Sunday at 2 p.m. and the first ever Dog Bowl, featuring older dogs, airs Saturday at 4 p.m., both will feature a dog from Houston.

“What Animal Planet is trying to do is promote adoption,” explained Kathy Wetmore, founder of Shaggy Dog Rescue. “So, we were very excited that we were asked.”

The local dogs are named Tyler and Teddy, both were rescued by Shaggy Dog Rescue, which Wetmore started 10 years ago out of her home.

“My original intention was to have less than 10 dogs a year. We are up to over 250 dogs a year now.” she said.

Although the rescue has several donors, it is largely funded by Wetmore who, when she’s not saving dogs, works as a real estate broker.

“I tell people I sell houses to save dogs.” she said.

Houston has a big problem to tackle, with one of the highest stray populations in the country made even worse last summer after Harvey.

“We’re still seeing dogs coming in where people say, ‘Hey…this dog has been out since Hurricane Harvey.’” she said.

This year, Animal Planet is featuring a handful of rescue groups from places devastated by nature including Shaggy Dog Rescue.

“[It will hopefully] put the spotlight on Houston basically saying, 'hey, there's lots of dogs here that need new homes.'”

Because no matter how adorable, if the animals don’t get homed it’s a no win for stray pups.

Both Teddy and Tyler have been adopted but there are plenty of other dogs that still need good homes. To adopt, foster or fund, click here.

Animal Planet has already invited Shaggy Dog Rescue back to the Puppy and Dog Bowl next year.

