Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide at a home in Thrall early Wednesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff Office confirmed to KVUE.

Deputies said they responded to the residence, located in a rural area near County Road 424, at approximately 12:30 a.m. and found a woman with a single gunshot wound and a man with a suspected, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Richard Lee DeHart, 48, and Ellen Rachelle DeHart, 42.

According to deputies, the initial investigation suggests a family disturbance led to the deaths of the DeHarts.

While other family members were at the home at the time of the incident, no one witnessed the crime, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said there's no immediate threat to the public and no suspects are at large.

The investigation is ongoing but "may be slower than normal due to [the] remote location," Sheriff Robert Chody said.

© 2018 KVUE-TV