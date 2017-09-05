Two generations lose two homes in Harvey

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Neighbors ready to take on possible looters
-
Neighbors working together to keep looters out
-
Tuesday afternoon weather forecast
-
Hurricane Irma a 180-mph storm
-
Flooding continues in West Houston neighborhoods
-
Race track being used to store flooded cars
-
Hurricane Irma forecast
-
Three women hurt in officer-involved shooting
-
Clean up continues in Harvey's wake
-
Woman has lived through 4 hurricanes
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma is so strong it's registering on…Sep. 5, 2017, 3:29 p.m.
-
5 things to know Wednesday: Irma swells as Harvey…Sep. 5, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
-
Dos and don'ts of cleaning up after a floodSep. 5, 2017, 10:04 p.m.