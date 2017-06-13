Mother of two missing girls is changing her story, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two young girls are missing after an early-morning carjacking Tuesday. Now, their mother is changing her story.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, an SAPD sergeant told KENS 5 the mother of the children told police she was not sure her children were even with her Tuesday morning.

Police said the woman might have been on a substance and might now be coming down from it which is why she is confused on whether her daughters were with her or not.

However, police are continuing to search for the two girls since she originally reported they were taken.

Police said the children, ages three and five, were with their mother who was meeting someone from Craigslist at an east-side convenient store.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of South W.W. White Road when her white Chevrolet Malibu was "carjacked" with the children inside. She was able to give police a description of the man, she said, took her car which led them to an apartment complex.

Police were able to locate the Malibu at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of East Commerce Street. Police searched the car for any evidence that could lead them to the young girls.

Police have detained two teens between the ages of 15 and 18-years-old. If police press charges, the teens could be charged with carjacking.

Police continue to search not only the apartment complex and the wooded area behind it but also any other locations they have been recently.

The girls have still not been located.

