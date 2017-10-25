President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a meeting with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico in the Oval Office at the White House on October 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - After being delayed due to hurricane recovery efforts in September, President Donald Trump landed in Dallas Wednesday afternoon for a fundraising event.

Gov. Greg Abbot greeted Trump upon his arrival at Dallas Love Field. The president will be on the ground in Dallas a little more than three hours, according to an itinerary provided by the White House.

Trump will be briefed on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Texas shortly after his arrival before heading to the Belo Mansion for a roundtable with the Republican National Convention. The roundtable comes one day after some discord within the Republican ranks in congress when Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not run for re-election.

Traffic in the downtown area will be affected the presidential motorcade and security detail.

Before departing Love Field at 5:25 p.m., Trump will attend a fundraising reception at a private location. The Associated Press, citing the Dallas County Republican Party, reported entry to the fundraiser will cost $2,700 per person and a photo with Trump is $35,000.

On Tuesday, the president’s son spoke at AT&T Stadium as part of the University of North Texas lecture series.

© 2017 WFAA-TV