Tropical Update: Possible Storm in the Gulf Next Week

The National Hurricane Center currently has the odds of a storm developing in the Gulf early next week at 60%. But there is a lot of uncertainty in how this is going to play out. Notice how large the orange area of possible development is almost the size of the entire Gulf of Mexico! We expect it will form somewhere within that area.





Then things get even more uncertain. One model, the 'European', has been consistent in bringing a weak storm toward south Texas or the Mexican coast the middle of next week. IF the center hit near Brownsville, we could get some heavy rain here in Houston.

But the 'American' computer model has a completely different idea. It brings a storm into the northern Gulf and Florida. IF this scenario plays out, Houston will get a dry, hot north breeze and no rain whatsoever. We'll have updates on TV and online all weekend long so you can keep up with the forecast changes.

