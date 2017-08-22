Travis Park Confederate statue's fate to be decided

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Houston man charged with planning to blow up Confederate statue
-
Houston doctor targeted in vaccination debate
-
Authorities: Man charged with allegedly plotting to blow up Confederate statue
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Parents of Willowridge High School students voice concerns night before school starts
-
Parents over the moon after baby born just hours before eclipse
-
Tuesday morning forecast
-
Monday's 10pm forecast update with David Paul
-
Millions of Americans watch total solar eclipse
-
Viewing the eclipse from 37,000 feet above the clouds
More Stories
-
HPD: Property owner shoots homeless person in Museum…Aug 22, 2017, 5:12 a.m.
-
Truck cab dangles from Grand Parkway overpassAug 22, 2017, 6:57 a.m.
-
Neighbors return to homes after series of…Aug 21, 2017, 11:30 p.m.