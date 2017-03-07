Train slams into charter bus in Biloxi - 3 dead, dozens injured

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BILOXI - A train slammed into a charter bus stuck on the tracks in Biloxi Tuesday morning, killing at least 3 people and injuring a majority of the 50 or so passengers on board, according to Chief John Miller of the Biloxi Police.



Miller said the bus was coming from Austin, Texas and heading to an unknown destination in Mississippi.



He said it is not known why the bus was stalled on the track.



Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story on the 5 pm and 6 pm news.

(© 2017 WWL)