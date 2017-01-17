Toddler critical, man arrested after 'bouncing' baby

Rashun Reed (Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

THIBODAUX, La. - A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a toddler who was left in his care suffered head trauma, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.



The toddler was said to be in critical condition at Children's Hospital in New Orleans.



The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday.



According to the sheriff's office, investigators were called tot he Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in reference to a child who was unresponsive with a head injury.



A sheriff's office spokesman said the mother of the child left the toddler in the care of 30-year-old Rashun Reed while she went into another room. A few minutes later, Reed apparently brought the child back to the mother and the child wasn't breathing.



Detectives said the injuries were consistent with being shaken violently and said they questioned Reed, who told them that the child began fussing and he bounced and squeezed the child while trying to get the toddler to be quiet.



Reed was arrested for second-degree cruelty to a child and taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. During his move to the jail, Reed at some point struck an officer during a struggle. He was also booked with resisting an officer with force or violence. His bond is $126,000.

