Today's Top Videos: 'Dreamer' hopes her dream of being an HPD officer becomes reality

'Dreamer' hopes her dream of being an HPD officer becomes reality

Devani Gonzalez, 21, drives around Houston with a dream. Gonzalez is a Dreamer, brought to the United States illegally by her parents through no fault of her own.

Learning from Amazon headquarters rejection

Houston city council members discussed changes that could be made after losing out on an opportunity to be the site for Amazon's second headquarters.

After Amazon mix-up, man becomes advocate for little boy with rare disease

After an Amazon mix up brought two people together, one man found friendship with a mother and her son who is in need in a bone marrow match.

President Trump suggests DACA solution in the works

President Trump suggests DACA solution in the works.

Deaf space professionals inspire deaf students to reach for the stars

A few deaf professionals in the space industry stopped by The Texas School for the Deaf Wednesday to inspire interest in a career in space.

