Today's Top Headlines: Saturday, May 13, 2017

Memorial grows in honor of 3 children killed in deadly Tamina house fire
Dozens stopped by the home to pay respects to the three children killed in a house fire in Tamina, Texas. Click here for more details.
Homeowner helps rescue man trapped in flipped SUV
FBI: Here's what Tenn. teacher accused of abducting student did on the run
Authorities say Tad Cummins, a former Columbia, Tenn., teacher, manipulated his former student, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, and spent 38 days on the run with her. A hearing on Friday provided the first detailed day-by-day account of the cross-country trip that began March 13, when Cummins picked Thomas up from a Shoney’s restaurant in Columbia, Tenn. For more details, click here.
South Korea: North Korea launches possible ballistic missile
Egyptian archaeologists uncover necropolis with 17 mummies
An Egyptian archeological mission has found a necropolis holding at least 17 mummies near the Nile Valley city of Minya, in the first such find in the area, the antiquities ministry said Saturday. Click here for more details.
Saturday's Astros-Yankees game postponed; doubleheader on Sunday
The Houston Astros game at the New York Yankees on Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, when the Yankees will honor Derek Jeter before the second game. The rescheduled game will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET. The second game will start at 7:35 p.m.
For more details click here.
World War II survivor, 92, gets high school diploma
On Friday, Cecilia Santos Yatar, 92, became the oldest among six World War II survivors on Guam to receive an honorary high school diploma under a 2014 law.
CBS cancels '2 Broke Girls' after 6 seasons
Deadline reports there were hopes that CBS would at least approve a shortened final season seven with 13 to 18 episodes for the series 2 Broke Girls, but it looks like last month's 138th episode season six finale will be the last. Click here for more details.
President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to step away from academy governing body
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs will not run for the academy's board of governors in the next election. Click here for more details.
Twenty two year old inadvertently stops worldwide cyberattack affecting at least 74 countries
The massive ransomware attack that crippled more than 20% of hospitals in the United Kingdom and disabled systems in as many as 74 countries appears to have been inadvertently stopped by a 22-year-old computer security researcher in England who began studying it Friday afternoon. For more details, click here.
