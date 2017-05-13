Today's Top Headlines: Saturday, May 13, 2017

Pope Francis blesses children during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City on March 29, 2017. (Photo: Ettore Ferrari, EPA)

Local News:

Memorial grows in honor of 3 children killed in deadly Tamina house fire

Dozens stopped by the home to pay respects to the three children killed in a house fire in Tamina, Texas. Click here for more details.

Homeowner helps rescue man trapped in flipped SUV

An alert homeowner came to help when he heard a crash in front of his house in northeast Houston late Friday. The crash happened shortly before midnight on Shady at Parker. Click here for more details.

National News:

FBI: Here's what Tenn. teacher accused of abducting student did on the run

Authorities say Tad Cummins, a former Columbia, Tenn., teacher, manipulated his former student, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, and spent 38 days on the run with her. A hearing on Friday provided the first detailed day-by-day account of the cross-country trip that began March 13, when Cummins picked Thomas up from a Shoney’s restaurant in Columbia, Tenn. For more details, click here.

World News:

South Korea: North Korea launches possible ballistic missile

North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Saturday.

It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president. For more details, click here.

Pope proclaims 2 Fatima children saints 100 years after visions of Virgin Mary

Pope Francis added two Portuguese shepherd children to the roster of Catholic saints Saturday, honoring young siblings whose reported visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago turned the Portuguese farm town of Fatima into one of the world’s most important Catholic shrines. For more details, click here.

Egyptian archaeologists uncover necropolis with 17 mummies

An Egyptian archeological mission has found a necropolis holding at least 17 mummies near the Nile Valley city of Minya, in the first such find in the area, the antiquities ministry said Saturday. Click here for more details.

Sports News:

Saturday's Astros-Yankees game postponed; doubleheader on Sunday

The Houston Astros game at the New York Yankees on Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, when the Yankees will honor Derek Jeter before the second game. The rescheduled game will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET. The second game will start at 7:35 p.m.

For more details click here.

Feel Good News:

World War II survivor, 92, gets high school diploma

On Friday, Cecilia Santos Yatar, 92, became the oldest among six World War II survivors on Guam to receive an honorary high school diploma under a 2014 law.

Entertainment News:

CBS cancels '2 Broke Girls' after 6 seasons

Deadline reports there were hopes that CBS would at least approve a shortened final season seven with 13 to 18 episodes for the series 2 Broke Girls, but it looks like last month's 138th episode season six finale will be the last. Click here for more details.

President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to step away from academy governing body

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs will not run for the academy's board of governors in the next election. Click here for more details.

Tech News:

Twenty two year old inadvertently stops worldwide cyberattack affecting at least 74 countries

The massive ransomware attack that crippled more than 20% of hospitals in the United Kingdom and disabled systems in as many as 74 countries appears to have been inadvertently stopped by a 22-year-old computer security researcher in England who began studying it Friday afternoon. For more details, click here.

