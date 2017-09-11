Tim Duncan organizes relief efforts for Virgin Islands
One of San Antonio's own superstars has stepped up in the relief effort for those impacted by Hurricane Irma. Tim Duncan partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank to create the Tim Duncan Virgin Islands Relief Fund.
KENS 6:06 AM. CDT September 11, 2017
