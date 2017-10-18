SPRING, Texas - Three schools in Spring ISD are on lockdown as deputies search for armed suspects in the area.

The schools that are on a precautionary lockdown are Hirsch Elementary, Winship Elementary and Twin Creeks Middle School.

Deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable's Office are actively looking for aggravated robbery suspects.

Deputies say three men, armed with guns, robbed a business in the 20600 block of Aldine Westfield Wednesday afternoon.

A deputy in the area spotted the vehicle involved and a short chase followed. The three suspects ended up ditching the car and fled on foot.

One of the suspects was caught and arrested. Deputies are still searching for the other two suspects.

© 2017 KHOU-TV