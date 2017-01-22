Three killed, two critical in Brazoria County shooting

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Three people were killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting in Manvel, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Oak Shore Drive. Deputies said they received a call from a man who said he shot his wife.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered three people dead from gunshot wounds. The deceased victims were a 28-year-old man, a 30-year-old man, and a 50-year-old woman.

Deputies also found a 36-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head and a 43-year-old woman with a gunshot would to the abdomen.

The 36-year-old woman was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight in critical condition. The 43-year-old woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital by ambulance. Deputies said she was also in critical condition.

The three deceased victims were sent to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The identities of all persons involved have not been released at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

