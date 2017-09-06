Three Hurricanes At Once... Really!?

(Photo: maxuser)

It's a traffic jam of hurricanes in the Atlantic basin today. Not often that you see three active hurricanes at once, but there they are... Katia, Irma and Jose. It's rare enough to see even one cat 5 storm in a given season. It only happens about once every 3 years. But you have to go back to 2010 to see the last time we had three hurricanes out there at once. The record (that we know of) is four at once. That last happened in 1998 when hurricanes Karl, Ivan, Jeanne and Georges appeared. Of those four, only Georges made landfall as a cat 2 hurricane near Biloxi, Mississippi.

