Son kills parents in Andover murder-suicide

ANDOVER, Minn. - Authorities are classifying three deaths inside a home in Andover as a murder-suicide involving an adult son and his parents.

In a news release, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Aaron Regnier son shot and killed his mother and father before committing suicide in the home.

The shooter's deceased parents are identified as 69-year-old Karen Regnier and 58-year-old Brian Regnier.

Anoka County deputies were called to the family's home on the 900 block of 139th Avenue Northwest in Andover around 7 p.m. for a welfare check on the residents. A neighbor became concerned when there wasn't the usual activity happening at the home adding that they hadn't been seen since Memorial Day.

Cdr. Paul Sommer, of the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, later tweeted that all three died of gunshot wounds.

Andover case: 3 dead from gunshot wounds. We don't believe there's any danger to the general public. Updated release later today — Cdr. Paul Sommer (@PIOAnokaSheriff) June 1, 2017

Deputies got no answer when they knocked on the door and were unable to reach anyone who could confirm where the residents were. They soon discovered the front door was unlocked and went inside to Aaron, Karen and Brian Regnier dead. Authorities recovered a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun and casings from the scene. All three bodies found in the family living room.

Sommer said authorities had received domestic calls to the resident in the past. He added Aaron Regnier had mental illness and chemical dependency issues.



