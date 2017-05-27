Thousands attend funeral for 3 children killed in house fire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Thousands poured into a Woodlands’ church Saturday morning to bury three children killed in a devastating house fire in Tamina two weeks ago.

Terrance “T.J.” Mitchell, 13, Kaila Mitchell, 7, and Kyle Mitchell, 6, were all killed in the fire.

Photos of each of the children were displayed atop their three caskets before an overflowing room of mourners and nearby residents who descended on the church to pay their respects to the family.

The children’s end-of-the-year awards were presented to the children’s mother, April Mitchell, by Conroe I.S.D. employees shortly before the beginning of the funeral.

Teachers of the three children gave memories of each of their former students who were described as beautiful, fun-loving and enthusiastic kids.





Hundreds of people crowded a benefit for three children killed a week ago in a house fire in Tamina.

“Thank you so much for sharing your precious children and grandchildren with me,” one teacher said. “They will always be in my heart.”

Adrian Mitchell, 10, was the only child in the family to survive the May 12 fire, and was in the procession wearing bandages from his burn injuries.

Montgomery County fire investigators say they credit the boy’s life to the bravery of his grandfather, Pastor Bobby Johnson, and uncle, Jarvis Johnson, who rescued many family members from the blaze.

The principal of Vogel Intermediate School reflected on the days following the fire and how the children’s spirit lived on after death.

“Students who didn’t know one another were supporting each other,” said Principal Tara Vandemark. “This is the lasting impression Terrance left on his classmates and his school. Vogel intermediate became a true family on that day and I will always be grateful to Terrance.”

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.





