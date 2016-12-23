Thieves steal barber's tools, gifts for children in need

Avery Wheeler cuts a client's hair in his shop. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Burglars ransacked a local barbershop, stealing scissors, clippers and 20 wrapped toys meant for children in need this Christmas.

Shop owner Avery Wheeler says he and his wife have been giving toys to neighborhood children for more than 10 years, but crooks tried to ruin their Christmas tradition.

"I think it's sad, I'm trying to give back to the community because the community has been so good to me," said Wheeler. "And for this to happen, it's just heartbreaking you know."

The burglars broke into the Tha Chop Shop Barbershop on Telephone Road early Thursday morning. They also took electronics and hundreds of dollars worth of equipment.

But Wheeler and his customers are most upset about the missing presents.

"They could have stolen the clippers and left the toys for the kids," said customer, Luis Luna. "That's not having a heart."