Thieves make off with electronics and snakes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Small tornado touches down on I-45
-
KHOU 11 Breaking News
-
Cruise ship departure delayed
-
Monday morning forecast - 4:39 a.m. update
-
Woman killed in car crash, 6 injured
-
Deputies shoot at driver who wouldn't stop
-
Fatal accident shuts down Southwest Fwy at Westpark
-
Teacher gets 10 years for sleeping with student
-
Improvements at NRG Stadium ahead of big game
-
27k runners pack Chevron Houston marathon
More Stories
-
WATCH: Small tornado touches down on I-45Jan 16, 2017, 8:52 a.m.
-
Houston Forecast: Continuing chance for heavy rainMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
Triple shooting under investigation in NW HoustonJan 16, 2017, 6:10 a.m.