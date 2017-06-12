The Valley of Death: Immigrants crossing ranch lands in the summer
Illegal immigrants often cross the ranch lands of South Texas in the summer heat. It's a risk that can be deadly. Especially as illegal immigration increases for the first time during the Trump administration.
KENS 4:53 AM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fatal shooting at apartment complex in east Houston
-
14-year-old accidentally shoots twin brother
-
Museum Park neighbors complain about public pooping problem
-
Hernandez family files civil lawsuit against deputy, husband
-
Coast Guard to continue searching for missing woman off Crystal Beach
-
Former heroin addict now sober for 1,000 days
-
Mom watches as thieves break into her car
-
Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's
-
Woman suing over expanding sinkhole
-
Baytown PD: Driver ejected from truck after crashing into warehouse
More Stories
-
Museum Park neighbors fed up with public pooping problemJun 12, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
Hernandez family files civil lawsuit against deputy, husbandJun 12, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
Jeff Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence committeeJun 13, 2017, 3:25 a.m.