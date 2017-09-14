The 'Mosquito Meter' Is High

Although it has not rained here in Houston for almost three weeks, the mosquito count is high and spraying will begin tonight over a large part of Harris county to control the bugs tonight. So what type of weather conditions do mosquitos thrive in?

1. Warm temps in the 70's and 80's. Temps in the 50's actually bring their activity to a halt.

2. Standing water. Even weeks after Harvey's flood we've got plenty of that.

3. Light winds. If the breeze is above 15 mph they will have to hide for cover.

Mosquitos are also much more active at night, which is why spraying takes place after sunset. This also protects other insects, like bees and wasps, as they tend to take cover in nests at night.

