Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry game could be revived pending student vote

Carrington Byndom of the Texas Longhorns breaks up a pass intended for Jeff Fullerof the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half of a game at Kyle Field on November 24, 2011 in College Station, Texas. (Photo: Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - It's been nearly six years since the last time the Longhorn football team took on the Aggies, but pending a new referendum coming to UT students, that may soon change.

According to a message crafted by UT Student Body President and Vice President Alejandrina Guzman and Micky Wolf, that rivalry might be revived if the student body votes it so.

"For generations, UT students enjoyed the Texas v. Texas A&M Rivalry game before it was stopped in 2011," the message states. "Now, you have an opportunity to help bring it back. You elected us as Student Body President and Vice President to reinstate this game on our non-conference schedule. We've have had conversations with University leadership throughout the summer, and now it is your chance to have your voice heard and help bring back this UT tradition!"

Guzman and Wolf said students can vote in the referendum at utexasvote.org on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We appreciate your support and dedication to improving student life at the University of Texas through your vote and survey submission," wrote the student leaders. "Together, we can reinstate this rivalry football game so that all generations of Longhorns will be able to experience it."

Don't forget to vote tomorrow and bring BACK the rivalry!!! Check out this link to set a reminder to vote: http://bit.ly/utsgamreminder Posted by The University of Texas Student Government on Tuesday, September 26, 2017

