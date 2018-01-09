Texas man's Lotería tattoo honors grandparents

Courtesy Twitter user @DiegoSkates (Photo: Floyd, Jackson)

MANSFIELD, TX - A Texas man's Lotería-inspired tattoo made quite an impact on Twitter.

Twitter user @DiegoSkates shared photos of his tattoo, featuring the "La Sirena" and "El Catrin" Lotería cards. The cards, he says, were his grandparent's favorites, and the tattoo was designed in honor of them.

Brought two of my grandparents favorite Lotería cards to life for the second piece to my sleeve🃏 pic.twitter.com/R89GynhpE0 — deeg (@DiegoSkates) January 7, 2018

The tattoo was inked at Urban's Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Arlington, TX.

The images on Twitter have been liked and shared thousands of times, and even inspired others to share their Lotería-themed tattoos.

awwww. this hit me straight in pic.twitter.com/5CQ6cH9E98 — bassador (@lennysnopala) January 8, 2018

Not the best lighting but ya^^^^ loteria cards r so beautiful 😩 pic.twitter.com/ZoMoF1Aess — lil mila (@sttomd) January 8, 2018

Dope piece...we share a one haha pic.twitter.com/vSijS4XcEF — EdwinStaysTight (@era_da_gawd) January 8, 2018

© 2018 KENS-TV