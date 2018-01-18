Texas Land Commissioner: Thousands eligible still waiting on Harvey housing help

(Photo: KHOU)

On Thursday, the Texas Land Commissioner said he wants everyone who was displaced by Hurricane Harvey and still waiting on housing benefits to be taken care of by this summer.

George P. Bush, who leads the state’s General Land Office, said around 2,000 households have been helped by six programs the state launched with FEMA in September.

One of those programs is the Partial Repair and Essential Power for Sheltering, or the “PREPS” Program.

With PREPS, the state uses 90 percent FEMA dollars, with a 10 percent state match, to cover up to $20,000 in temporary repairs so Harvey-impacted families can live in their flood-damaged homes during long-term repairs.

Critics say Texas is lagging way behind Louisiana, a state that fixed more than 10,000 homes four months after the 2016 floods in Baton Rouge using a similar program.

Commissioner Bush blames the magnitude of Harvey and the six-week lag time after the storm to launch PREPS and five other programs with FEMA.

“Regretfully, the transmission of information has been slow,” said Commissioner Bush. “Our contractors are ready and waiting. They’ve been working over the holidays, weekends. Now it comes down to execution. I think we’ve done a good job negotiating an agreement. The funding is there. Now it’s about getting (information on) actual constituents from FEMA to begin working.”

Commissioner Bush says the PREPS program has fixed up 500 homes as of Wednesday, with more than 2,600 in progress.

Brittany Eck, the commissioner’s press secretary, told KHOU 11 that FEMA provided her office the names of around 75,000 Harvey victims that could potentially be eligible for PREPS. Eck says all have been contacted through call, text, or email.

