Texas House passes Houston's pension reform bill

Mayor Sylvester Turner speaking at City Hall in downtown Houston on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner held a press conference at City Hall Wednesday afternoon after the Texas House passed Houston's pension reform bill.

The move means there will be no layoffs for city workers in Houston. The Texas House passed the bill with a vote of 103-43.

Now the bill will go to Governor Greg Abbott for his signature.

Mayor Turner said if it did not happen, as many as 2,200 jobs could be lost, including some positions in the police and fire departments.

You can watch the full press conference below on Facebook or click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV