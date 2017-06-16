Texas City Police officers rescue woman after car flips into Galveston Bay

Texas City Police officers with the woman after she was pulled from her vehicle Tuesday evening. (Photo: Texas City Police Department)

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Dramatic video sent into the KHOU 11 newsroom on Friday shows Texas City Police officers rescuing a woman after her car flipped into Galveston Bay.

The incident happened Tuesday evening. Officers rushed into the water after the woman's car went off Dike Road and flipped upside down.

Body camera footage shows Corporal Hernandez and Officer Dricks helping the woman out of her vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries. She was ticketed for failure to control her vehicle and for speeding.

© 2017 KHOU-TV