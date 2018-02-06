Texas-born 'Kari's Law' on its way to becoming federal law

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - "Kari's Law" first started in Texas and now it is on its way to becoming a federal law.

In 2017, the Texas Legislature passed a bill that required all business, including hotels, to make sure their phones can dial 911 without having to dial an additional number. The law is named after Kari Hunt, who was murdered in a hotel room by her estranged husband in 2013.

Hunt's nine-year-old daughter tried to call 911 but could not get through because she did not know she had to dial nine to reach an outside line.

Kari's Law passed the U.S. Senate as a bill Tuesday that will amend the Communication Act of 1934. The bill still needs to pass the U.S. House to become federal law.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV