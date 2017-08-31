Texas A&M offering free tickets for Harvey victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M's Department of Athletics, along with the 12th Man Foundation are welcoming anyone affected by Hurricane Harvey to attend the first two 2017 home football games for free.

Today the University announced victims, first responders, volunteers, and others who've offered aid in Harvey's wake will have the chance to watch the games at Kyle Field.

Tickets are subject to availability, and must be requested online. The Aggies kick off their first home game of the season against Nicholls State Saturday, September 9th at 6:00 p.m. The next home game is against Louisiana September 16th at 11:00 a.m.

