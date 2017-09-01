Tell us your flooding stories

KHOU
KHOU 4:50 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

Millions of people across southeast Texas were affected by Hurricane Harvey.  The Houston area experienced historic and devastated flooding.  There are countless stories of heroism and loss.  We want to hear yours.  Pick your county below and tell us your story and your needs.

 

Tell us your Montgomery County flood stories

 

Tell us your Harris County flood storie

s

 

Tell us your Ft. Bend County flood stories

 

Tell us your Brazoria County flood stories

 

Tell us your Chambers County flood stories

 

Tell us your Colorado County flood stories

 

Tell us your Galveston County flood stories

 

Tell us your Waller County flood stories

 

Tell us your Wharton Co. stories

 

Tell us your Liberty County stories

 

Tell us your Matagorda County stories

 

 

 

