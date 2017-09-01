Tell us your flooding stories

Millions of people across southeast Texas were affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Houston area experienced historic and devastated flooding. There are countless stories of heroism and loss. We want to hear yours. Pick your county below and tell us your story and your needs.
Tell us your Montgomery County flood stories
Tell us your Harris County flood storie
s
Tell us your Ft. Bend County flood stories
Tell us your Brazoria County flood stories
Tell us your Chambers County flood stories
Tell us your Colorado County flood stories
Tell us your Galveston County flood stories
Tell us your Waller County flood stories
Tell us your Wharton Co. stories
Tell us your Liberty County stories
Tell us your Matagorda County stories
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs