'He won't be forgotten': Classmates mourn loss of murdered New Braunfels teen

Photo courtesy of family from Conrad Kuntz

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 15-year-old boy is behind bars in Guadalupe County, charged with murder.

The teen, whose name is being withheld because he's a minor, is accused of shooting and killing Conrad Kuntz, 17, Saturday night in New Braunfels.

The murder is the first to occur in New Braunfels since Easter weekend of 2016.

Investigators were up early Monday with K9s and metal detectors looking for any remaining evidence from the scene of the shooting that left Kuntz, a New Braunfels High School senior, dead.

The shooting happened in a field next to a home on Lahn Road.

"Anytime there’s a loss of life, it’s tragic, in particular when it’s in this kind of scenario. You have a 17-year-old who has lost his life completely and now a 15-year-old who is charged with murder," New Braunfels Police Department spokesman David Ferguson said.

Ferguson would not comment on the motive, but said the "two had mutual friends."

A few miles away from the police station, counselors at New Braunfels High School welcomed students who needed help coping with the death of their classmate.

"I was pretty much in shock. I didn’t really think that’s actually what happened," Kuntz's friend Lilly Barrett said. "I really didn’t believe it at first."

Those who knew Conrad said he was a happy guy, who won’t be forgotten.

"He’ll definitely be remembered well. I’m just glad I got to know him," Roxanne Ullrich said.

"He lived his life to the fullest while he was here," Barrett said.

Police ask anyone with information about this murder to call the Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS.

