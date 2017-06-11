THORNTON - Thornton Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the death of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell.

Police say they arrested the male, who has not been identified, on Saturday night at 11:38 p.m. He was transported to the Adams County Juvenile Detention facility for investigation of first degree murder.

Last night, Detectives arrested a 15-year-old male for investigation of first degree murder in the Kiaya Campbell case. #Kiaya pic.twitter.com/Y5weAXMqNv — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) June 11, 2017

Campbell was first reported missing on Wednesday night. An Amber Alert was issued at around 1:30 p.m. the next day.

A resident who had joined in on the search for Campbell found her body at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court – around two miles from where Campbell was last seen.

She and the 15-year-old son of her father’s girlfriend were walking from his home to a shopping center in the area of 136th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard when the pair allegedly became separated during a rainstorm.

Neighbors told 9NEWS they do not believe it was raining at the time.

Campbell was first reported missing by her sister just before midnight.

Campbell lives with her mother in Montbello and was not familiar with the area near her father’s Thornton home.

Community members held a candlelight vigil for Campbell Saturday night near where her body was found.

