Teen accused of shooting, killing parents to stand trial as an adult

The teen charged with shooting and killing his parents in their Bellaire-area home appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

HOUSTON - The teenager accused of shooting and killing his parents when he was 16 will stand trial as an adult, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Antonio Armstrong, Jr. was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr.

The shooting took place overnight, inside the home near Bellaire on July 29, 2016.

On Wednesday, the DA's office released the teenager's name and said he is certified as an adult for the possibility of being prosecuted for capital murder.

