Ted Cruz holds town hall meeting in Houston to discuss veterans' issues

HOUSTON - Texas Senator Ted Cruz was in Houston on Saturday, holding a town hall meeting to talk about veterans' issues.

He spoke with members of Concerned Veterans for America at a hotel in northwest Houston.

Cruz spoke about increasing competition for healthcare for veterans, rather than locking them into a system that he said, has been bloated by bureaucracy.

He also discussed mental healthcare for veterans who may struggle with PTSD.

"...I will say we as a society need to do a far better job of responding to the ravages of warfare. The physical ravages, yes. But the mental, and spiritual ravages (as well.)" Cruz said.

To watch the meeting in its entirety, click here to view it on the Concerned Vets YouTube page.

