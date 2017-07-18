KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

TECH CORNER 7/18/17

KHOU-11's Tech Reporter, Doug Delony, shares the latest tech news and hottest gadgets in this week's Tech Corner.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:29 AM. CDT July 18, 2017

For up to the minute news and information, you can follow Doug on Twitter: @DougDelonyKHOU
 
For more information on all the high-tech gadgets and gizmos featured on today's Tech Corner Presented by XFinity, click through below:
 
 
1. Prinker:
 
2. X-Suit:
 
3. Spotify Driving Mode:
 
4. Lip Sync Tech:
 
5. MOOV Board:
 
 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories