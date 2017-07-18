TECH CORNER 7/18/17

For up to the minute news and information, you can follow Doug on Twitter: @DougDelonyKHOU

For more information on all the high-tech gadgets and gizmos featured on today's Tech Corner Presented by XFinity, click through below:

1. Prinker:

2. X-Suit:

3. Spotify Driving Mode:

4. Lip Sync Tech:

5. MOOV Board:

© 2017 KHOU-TV