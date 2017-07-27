Tanker hangs over St. Louis overpass during morning commute

ST. LOUIS - An accident mishap caused a major backup in downtown St. Louis Thursday morning.
Crews responded to a popular overpass on Interstate 44 and Interstate 70 at Washington around 7 a.m. where a tanker was hanging over the edge
The driver of the tanker walked away from the accident.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck hit a car, swerved to correct and drove over the edge. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
Two tow trucks removed the tanker. No other details have been released.
