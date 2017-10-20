TAMU Police officer saves newborn baby

An officer with the Texas A&M University Police Department saved a newborn baby earlier this week.

Officer Norma Schoellman was at a restaurant on her lunch break Tuesday afternoon, when she heard a woman screaming. Officer Schoellman ran to help, and found the woman holding a newborn baby boy, who was not breathing.

The officer immediately radioed for help from the College Station Fire Department, and began first aid to the child.

After a few minutes, the boy opened his eyes and started breathing. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

