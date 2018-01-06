Sweeny police chief airlifted to hospital after crash

Sweeny Police Chief John Barnard (Photo: Provided)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - The Chief of Police for the town of Sweeny was airlifted to a Houston hospital after he was hit by a vehicle that spun out of control after it was hit by an 18-wheeler Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Chief John Barnard was working a special detail directing traffic, along FM 524 near state highway 35, when the crash happened.

Barnard was airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.



