Sweeny police chief airlifted to hospital after crash

The Chief of Police for the town of Sweeny was airlifted to a Houston hospital after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Saturday evening.

Brett Buffington , KHOU 10:26 PM. CST January 06, 2018

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - The Chief of Police for the town of Sweeny was airlifted to a Houston hospital after he was hit by a vehicle that spun out of control after it was hit by an 18-wheeler Saturday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Chief John Barnard was working a special detail directing traffic, along FM 524 near state highway 35, when the crash happened.

Barnard was airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. 
 

