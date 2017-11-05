Sutherland Springs church shooter identified

Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A suspect who opened fire on a small church congregation in Sutherland Springs Texas has been identified.

Police have released the name of the shooter as Devin Kelley of New Braunfels.

According to preliminary information from the Wilson County Sheriff, Kelley entered the church and opened fire killing 25 and wounding 20 before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

A U.S. official said Kelley lived in a suburb of San Antonio and that he doesn't appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups. The official says investigators are looking at social media posts Kelley may have made in the days before Sunday's attack, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.

Kelley was later found dead in his vehicle in Guadalupe County.

The exact circumstances of his death are still under investigation.

