Suspects arrested in Bryan body dumping

BRYAN, Texas -- Bryan Police have charged two suspects for stealing a funeral home vehicle, and dumping the body inside.

27 year old Adam Crow and 28 year old Tanya Albrecht are accused of stealing a suburban from a business on Highway 21 in Bryan around 5:30 Friday morning.

The suburban had been modified to transport bodies to funeral homes, and was in the process of delivering a body when it was left unattended by the driver. That's when police say Crow and Albrecht stole it.

At some point, Albrecht is suspected of dumping the body near Dick Elliott Road and Tabor Road. A delivery driver reported seeing the body, still strapped to a gurney around 7:00am.

Police received a tip around 11:00am that someone spotted the vehicle. The couple was pulled over and taken into custody shortly after, near Macey Road and FM 974.

Both Crow and Albrecht face felony charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Albrecht faces an additional misdemeanor charge of abusing a corpse.

