Suspect opens fire on officers after carjacking

HOUSTON - Two people were arrested after being involved in a carjacking and opening fire on responding officers early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 3 a.m. a man and a woman reported their vehicle was stolen after they were held at gunpoint by two suspects.

Officers responded to the carjacking and spotted the stolen vehicle in the 7600 block of Highway 6.

The suspects refused to stop and led police on a chase. They eventually stopped at a Shell gas station nearby and one of the suspects got out of the vehicle.

As the suspect attempted to run away, he began shooting at the officers on the scene. The officers did not return fire, according to HPD.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries in the shooting from either glass or bullet fragments.

Both suspects were eventually caught and were arrested.

Houston Police held a media briefing Saturday morning on the incident. The briefing was broadcast live on the Houston Police Department's Periscope account.

Media Briefing with Exec Asst Chief Troy Finner on Shots Fired at Officer https://t.co/ehFuMzB6Wt — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2017

No other injuries were reported.

It's unclear if the suspects knew the carjacking victims and why the man and woman were in the park at the time.

Grateful our personnel are unscathed. Suspect taken into custody without injury. Please keep our brave men & women in your prayers daily. https://t.co/zVUGjsXFbw — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) July 22, 2017

