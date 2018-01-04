Suspect charged with kidnapping in Round Rock girls' abduction

Terry Miles, 44. (Photo: El Paso Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Terry Allen Miles, 44, has been charged with kidnapping in connection to the abduction of two Round Rock girls who were found safe in Colorado Wednesday night.

According to the Department of Justice, a federal complaint was unsealed in Austin Thursday, charging Miles in the kidnapping of the two girls. An Amber Alert was issued for the girls on New Year's Eve after their mother was found dead in a Round Rock home on Dec. 30.

According to a statement from the DOJ, Round Rock police were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Leslie Court to check on Tonya Ellen Bates. The complaint said that Bates did not show up for work on Dec. 30, 2017 as expected. When police arrived, they found Bates, who appeared to have suffered from blunt force trauma, according to authorities. No one else was at the residence at the time, and authorities also noted that Bates' 2017 Hyundai Accent was missing.

At around 1 a.m. Dec. 30, Miles' mother received a text message from a phone that belonged to one of the girls, according to the DOJ. Round Rock officers were able to find one of the girls' phones in a heavily wooded area adjacent to a Wal-Mart located in Round rock. Surveillance video from the Wal-Mart showed what appeared to be Miles purchasing numerous camping-related items and leaving the store in a vehicle that appeared to match Bates' vehicle.

Later, authorities determined that Bates' vehicle was in northern New Mexico near the Colorado state line, according to the DOJ. Around 7:30 p.m. MST on Jan. 3, Las Animas County Sheriff's Department officials said they received a tip that the suspect may have been spotted in the area. Officials said they found the suspect's gray Hyundai Accent and initiated a high-risk traffic stop when they said Miles began driving erratically. After the stop, officials said he was taken into custody without incident.

Miles is scheduled for an initial appearance Thursday at 3 p.m. CST in the Federal District Court in Denver, Colorado.

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services released the following statement to KVUE Thursday:

We are relieved and thankful that the two missing girls have been found. CPS is working with law enforcement to determine the best placement for them to ensure their safety and give them the help they need to recover from this ordeal. Typically we will look first to any family members or close family friends.

