Support, concern from locals after Trump inauguration

HOUSTON - Trump's inauguration touched off strong opinions at many of Houston's barbershops, but perspectives varied widely.

At Nick's Barber to the Stars Salon in southwest Houston, a lot of people expressed worry about the new president.

Many of them supported Obama and feared the change a Trump administration might bring.

But people heading into Ralph's Style Shop in Bellaire expressed excitement and hope for the future.

They said Mr. Trump would bring back jobs and take on the Washington establishment.

"He will do so good for this country that people are going to be surprised,” said Ralph Moreno, who’s been cutting hair for 50 years.

One of his long time clients agreed.

“Optimistic,” said Mike Kenny. “That's the best way to say it. Hope he does well."

Nick Howard said the future seemed uncertain.

“Very uneasy and nervous because you don’t really know what’s going to happen,” said Howard.

One of his customers expressed similar concerns.

“It’s a time for prayer,” said Brandon Wesley. “It’s a time for prayer. It’s definitely a time of concern.”

But regardless of political persuasion, most people agreed that it is important for the new president to do well.

