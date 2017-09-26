Sumlin responds to recent NFL protests

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Over the weekend more than 200 players across the NFL took a knee during the National Anthem including former Texas A&M star Von Miller.

Miller along with 32 of his Bronco teammates knelt on Sunday before their matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but because of his decision, he could now be facing the loss of advertising deal with a Ford dealership in the Denver area.

The ads featuring Miller have since been pulled and the owner says they don't plan on renegotiating a new one.

"Me and my teammates feel like President Trumps speech was an assault on our most cherished right, the freedom of speech, and collectively we felt we had to do something for this game,

said Miller.

On Monday, a Cypress Spring High School football player, who's already committed to A&M tweeted he planned to kneel during the anthem before an upcoming game.

A few hours later he went back on that, saying after he talking with his family he will stand with his team while the anthem is played.

Tuesday, Coach Kevin Sumlin touched on the topic and why he says it's not a big deal for the Aggies.

"To be honest with you I have done this a long time and I can't remember a time where as a college coach we have been out for a National Anthem. So the speculation of talk about that part, no we haven't had a conversation about that ," said Sumlin.

