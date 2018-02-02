Student hires adult entertainer to come to Round Rock middle school

(Photo: Getty Images)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - A Grisham Middle School student is facing disciplinary action after school officials say he used his personal cell phone to procure an adult entertainer to come to the school as a prank.

According to a letter sent to parents Thursday, the entertainer realized the address she had been given was a school upon arrival, called the front office and reported the prank. The letter states she did not enter the school.

Principal Paige Hadziselimovic stated that they were able to identify the student responsible and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken.

"I wanted you, our parents, to hear about this from me first and to assure you that our staff handled the situation with the utmost decorum and professionalism," Hadziselimovic wrote. "While regrettable, the incident had no negative impact on any students, other than the student who is responsible."

