Strong Wind Blows in Cold for the Marathon

A cold front will bring rain Thursday morning, then open the door to some very gusty wind Thursday evening. Gusts between 30-40 mph are expected and a Gale warning is in effect for the Upper Texas coast Thursday evening. High profile vehicles may be blown around a bit.

Then the cold air moves in for Friday and the weekend. You running the marathon Sunday? My running friends tell me temps in the 30's are great for this distance, and that's exactly what they will get!

