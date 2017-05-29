Strangers step in to help after home vandalized with N-word, 'Trump was here'

A home in El Mirage was vandalized with racial slurs overnight Friday, but complete strangers stepped in to make it right for the homeowners. (Photo: Tishonda White)

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - A home was vandalized overnight with racial slurs, according to the El Mirage Police Department.

“Do y’all see this on the side of my house?” Tishonda White is heard on an emotional Facebook Live video she posted when she woke up to her home near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads.

“What did I do to deserve this?” she said in between tears.

N***** three times, with one saying “N***** leave.”

Someone also spray painted “Trump was here” on her front door.

But there was one that hit White really hard.

“I think the most hurtful part is the ‘Monkey go home.’ What do they consider my home?” said White. “This is my home, and you just defaced it.”

She and her husband Travis Grissom are now afraid they being targeted, claiming somebody also turned their electricity off at night while they were sleeping.

“It’s like today a lot of people feel like this is OK to do,” she said.

But they have a sense of hope knowing the neighborhood has their back.

Strangers showed up as a response to that Facebook Live video with paint, tools, food and water—even money.

Officials from the El Mirage Police Department say they have no leads on suspects.

