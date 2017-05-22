Storm damage reported after tornado warning in Galveston County

GALVESTON, Texas - Several people on Galveston Island reported seeing a funnel cloud during the worst of the storms Monday morning.

The strong winds caused some damage at the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Galveston Seaside Resort located west of Jamaica Beach.

The lattice fencing along the bottom of two buildings was ripped off. The City of Galveston Office of Emergency Management also received reports of broken glass.

A spokesperson for the OEM said the damage on other parts of the island was very minor.

There were no reports of injuries due to the storms Monday.

